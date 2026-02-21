NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 396.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

