NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 396.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CF Industries Trading Down 2.3%
NYSE CF opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and full‑year results beat expectations — CF reported stronger-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue, solid adjusted EBITDA and full‑year net earnings, which underpinned a positive outlook on margins and shareholder returns. Business Wire: CF Reports Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational recovery and 2026 output guidance — management anticipates ~9.5 million tons of ammonia production in 2026 as the Yazoo City recovery continues, which supports revenue/volume recovery prospects. MSN: CF anticipates 9.5M tons ammonia output in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves — BMO raised its price target to $115 (outperform) and Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $113 (overweight), signaling upside from some institutional analysts. MarketScreener: BMO raises PT to $115 MarketScreener: Wells Fargo raises PT to $113
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call available — full earnings slide deck and the earnings‑call transcript were published, giving investors detailed guidance and machinery for modeling. Slide Deck Seeking Alpha: Q4 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Cost and volume headwinds — coverage and analyst notes flagged lower volumes and rising natural‑gas costs that could pressure margins if fertilizer prices soften, a risk highlighted in several earnings writeups. Zacks: Q4 beat but higher gas costs and lower volumes noted
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious analyst stance — JPMorgan raised its PT to $94 but kept a neutral rating; that PT sits below the current market level and may cap near‑term upside for some investors. MarketScreener: JPMorgan raises PT to $94 (neutral)
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.
Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.
