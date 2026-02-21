NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 4,257 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $595.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Key Stories Impacting Lamar Advertising

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamar Advertising this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. GlobeNewswire Release

Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. Positive Sentiment: FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Zacks FFO Note

FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Neutral Sentiment: Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Yahoo Earnings Call Summary

Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. MSN Earnings Note

GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. GlobeNewswire Release

Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quality of earnings & cash flow softness: Full‑year net income was helped by a one‑time gain (sale of Vistar) and prior-year accounting adjustments; operating cash flow and free cash flow declined modestly year‑over‑year — raises questions about sustainability. Insiders have sold shares recently per filings. QuiverQuant Summary

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

Featured Stories

