NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,518,000 after buying an additional 252,108 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,936,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $208.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average is $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.