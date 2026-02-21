NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Urogen Pharma $URGN

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urogen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 607.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 986,567 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth $6,554,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth $4,742,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 181.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 168,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $145,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,754.65. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $147,261.51. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 51,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,608.94. This trade represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

