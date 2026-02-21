NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,551 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,572,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,914,738,000 after acquiring an additional 317,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $235,714,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

