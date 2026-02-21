NEM (XEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1.46 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,006.24 or 0.99891024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system. NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015. Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’. LinkedIn”

