Nano (XNO) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $71.38 million and $620.62 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003029 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,159.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.36 or 0.00835039 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012678 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.54 or 0.00480376 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.00381098 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00080888 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014009 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Nano Profile
Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.
Buying and Selling Nano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars.
