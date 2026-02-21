Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New $34.61 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,606,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,939,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,158,476,000 after acquiring an additional 586,297 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 550,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

