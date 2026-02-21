Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 40.0% increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MLI opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $139.29.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,664 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,395.44. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $527,037.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,505.65. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $1,103,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 228.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

