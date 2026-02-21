MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,369.16 and traded as low as GBX 1,260. MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,270, with a volume of 33,366 shares trading hands.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 1.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,369.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £208.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.04.

MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 38.50 EPS for the quarter. MS INTERNATIONAL had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 10.49%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings. It also engages in the design, manufacture, construction, maintenance, and restyling of petrol station superstructures and forecourts.

