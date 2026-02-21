Morguard (TSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$278.02 million for the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 17.41%.
Morguard Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of TSE:MRC opened at C$114.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.22. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$107.77 and a 12-month high of C$122.50.
About Morguard
