Morguard (TSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$278.02 million for the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Morguard Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE:MRC opened at C$114.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.22. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$107.77 and a 12-month high of C$122.50.

About Morguard

Morguard Corp is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and develops properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three business divisions: investments in real property, ownership in real estate investment trusts (including Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT), and real estate advisory services and portfolio management. This advisory segment focuses on publicly traded equities and fixed-income securities for institutional clients and private investors.

