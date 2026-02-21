Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.04 and traded as high as C$6.28. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 16,793 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRT.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morguard Real Estate Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.
