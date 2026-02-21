MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.21.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,452.64. This represents a 64.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,948,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,464,541.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,355,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,405,000 after buying an additional 2,361,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18,782.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,095,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,888 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,138,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,180,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

