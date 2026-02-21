Moonbeam Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00013678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,218,040,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,880,388 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot. One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API. Telegram, Discord, Github, Reddit, Medium, LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.