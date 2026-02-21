Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 78,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000. Arcellx comprises about 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 267.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arcellx by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Arcellx Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $402,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,043.99. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,477 in the last three months. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

