Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires Shares of 375,000 NOV Inc. $NOV

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. NOV makes up about 0.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NOV by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 161,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,062,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on NOV in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $19.00 target price on NOV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

