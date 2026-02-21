Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Tigress Initiates Coverage

Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell‑side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars. FSD Subscriptions Analysis

Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised‑miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars. Positive Sentiment: Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla’s robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness. Optimus Opportunity

Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla’s robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re‑rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near‑term auto softness. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted. Cybertruck Price Cut

Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted. Neutral Sentiment: Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility. Institutional Trades

Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two‑way flows that can amplify intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: A federal judge denied Tesla’s request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure. Autopilot Verdict Upheld

A federal judge denied Tesla’s request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near‑term risk and potential cash exposure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and investor skepticism about demand for the cheaper Cybertruck trim (comments that it may not increase volumes meaningfully) keeps the sales/earnings risk front‑and‑center for short‑term traders. Cybertruck Skepticism

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

