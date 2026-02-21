Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,122,000. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,090,000 after acquiring an additional 771,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,039,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,318,000 after purchasing an additional 744,102 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 433,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,337,000 after purchasing an additional 426,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.20.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore set a $220.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,662 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,724. This trade represents a 26.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $10,589,976.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,158,665.60. This represents a 31.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,507 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

