Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $430.57 and last traded at $428.17. 29,626,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 37,383,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.35.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.