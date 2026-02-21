Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.25. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 35,150 shares changing hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

