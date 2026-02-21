Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.6667.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,019,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

