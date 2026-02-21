McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $947.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $853.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.74. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $594.34 and a twelve month high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 794 shares of company stock worth $718,056. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.