Matthew Buckhalter Sells 13,167 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $97,172.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 542,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,531.90. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Buckhalter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,512 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $97,421.52.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 9,351 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $71,535.15.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew Buckhalter sold 18,340 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $143,969.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,289 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $141,424.02.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,448 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $145,865.28.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,922,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. MarketBeat Institutional Activity

Institutional buying in recent quarters — firms including Invesco, Millennium, Zimmer Partners and others increased or established positions in Q4, a vote of confidence that can support the stock over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Despite recent sales, insiders still retain large, multi‑million‑dollar stakes (CEO, CFO and others remain major shareholders), which can temper panic selling and signal some continued alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Short Interest Data

Reported short interest shows zero shares for mid‑February — this is almost certainly a reporting/data anomaly and does not indicate genuine lack of short interest. Treat the short‑interest figure cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk).

Trading volume today was below recent averages; low volume can amplify price moves when large blocks or news hit the tape (higher intraday volatility risk). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Analyst Summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed: consensus is around a “Hold” with an average target near $11 — helpful context for longer‑term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling Feb. 17–19 by CEO Jeff Shaner — roughly 461,900 shares sold across three days (~$3.4M reported proceeds) — is the primary negative catalyst driving downward pressure as the market interprets sizeable CEO disposals as risk reduction. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Other Insider Filings

Additional senior/executive selling (CFO Matthew Buckhalter, CAO Deborah Stewart, and other insiders including Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham) involved hundreds of thousands of shares total across the same dates — a reinforcing negative signal that likely amplified the pullback. Negative Sentiment: Independent coverage singled out the insider selling as the main reason for a recent ~5–6% pullback, increasing market attention on the disposals and reinforcing short‑term selling pressure. AAII Article

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.