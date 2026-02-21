Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 23,961 shares.The stock last traded at $371.80 and had previously closed at $375.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marubeni in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marubeni currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.65 and a 200-day moving average of $271.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.38). Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

