Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Marketing Alliance Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.29. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 214 shares trading hands.

Marketing Alliance Stock Up 9.4%

The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

