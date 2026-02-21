MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.13 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $834.07 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,951.12 or 0.99659333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,298,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,247,037 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,298,316 with 270,247,037.29175962 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.04906787 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $716,238.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.