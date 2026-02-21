Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Director Sells $220,632.36 in Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Malenka sold 12,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $220,632.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 339,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,815.34. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPLT opened at $17.88 on Friday. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,026,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLT shares. Zacks Research raised Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

