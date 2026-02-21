Manuka Financial LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,810,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.