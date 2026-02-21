Manuka Financial LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,810,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media point to surging AI/data‑center memory demand and near-term supply constraints that support higher DRAM/HBM pricing and revenue upside for Micron. What’s Going On With Micron Stock Friday?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst activity: Needham raised its price target to $450, and at least one upgrade was reported this week, boosting near‑term sentiment and trading interest. Needham & Company LLC Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $450.00
- Positive Sentiment: Management reassured investors at a recent conference that HBM4 development is on track (no delays), reducing a key execution risk for high‑margin AI memory products. Micron Shareholders Received Amazing News at a Recent Investor Conference
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and screen attention (Zacks, Yahoo trending stories) have elevated flows and retail/institutional interest, amplifying momentum. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s notes increased retail accumulation in several high‑profile tech names, including Micron—this can fuel rallies but also raise volatility. Tesla Stock Falls. Why Retail Investors Keep Buying Alongside Micron, Microsoft, Others.
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks: commentary notes strong share‑price momentum and lofty multiples tied to AI expectations—important context but not an immediate driver. Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Check After Strong Share Price Momentum And AI Memory Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and market commentators warn the rally resembles a late‑cycle “melt‑up” and caution against chasing the move; that raises downside risk if memory pricing or sentiment reverses. Micron: Melt-Up Looks Late Cycle; Don’t Chase This Rally Any Further
- Negative Sentiment: Micron remains a cyclical semiconductor play; long‑term gains depend on sustained AI infrastructure build‑out and memory pricing—cyclical downturns could erase gains. Is Micron Technology a Buy?
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.
Micron Technology stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
