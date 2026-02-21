Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.92 and traded as low as GBX 135. Maintel shares last traded at GBX 135, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Maintel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.92. The company has a market capitalization of £19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

• Customer Experience: Helping customers to acquire, delight, and retain their customers using customer experience technology.

