LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and traded as low as $128.34. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares last traded at $130.98, with a volume of 335,613 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Up 4.5%

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9983 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

