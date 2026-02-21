Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 196143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

