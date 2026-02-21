Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,894,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.65, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top‑line expectations, supporting optimism about demand. Live Nation’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top‑line expectations, supporting optimism about demand. Positive Sentiment: Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists. Benzinga

Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization. Live Nation signals record 2026

Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements. (No link)

Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements. (No link) Negative Sentiment: Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation’s bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty. Judge rejects Live Nation bid to dismiss US lawsuit

Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation’s bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow pressures — EPS missed estimates (-$1.06 vs ~-1.00) and the quarter showed operating/net losses, negative operating cash flow and elevated capex/spending, which keeps margin and balance‑sheet scrutiny high despite a large cash balance. QuiverQuant Q4 earnings summary

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

