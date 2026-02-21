Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.4417.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $7.75 in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,200,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 2,122,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

