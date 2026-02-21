Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,495,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

