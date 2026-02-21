Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,667,000 after buying an additional 2,027,374 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $265,221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after buying an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,786,000 after acquiring an additional 406,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $304.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $305.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

