Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481,030 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,737 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,792.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 1,939,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,986,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHF opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

