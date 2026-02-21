Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 172.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

