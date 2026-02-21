Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $496.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.49. Linde has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $498.35.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

