Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Receives $106.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.3846.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore downgraded Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $116.32 on Monday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Lennar by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,068 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,963,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,835,000 after acquiring an additional 934,856 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $95,941,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,732,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,504,000 after purchasing an additional 603,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Lennar by 1,303.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 490,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.