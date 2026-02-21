Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.6429.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,200.50. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 35,331 shares of company stock worth $3,054,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $97.76 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,890.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

