Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $245.76 and last traded at $244.92. 8,550,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,803,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.39.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 119.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,502,000 after acquiring an additional 913,009 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.