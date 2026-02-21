Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 528.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.