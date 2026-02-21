Komodo Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Komodo has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $166.73 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.85 or 0.00381098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,228,251 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains. Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, Reddit, Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

