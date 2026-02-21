Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $46.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KLAR. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KLAR opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. Klarna Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Klarna Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 49,837 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Klarna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Klarna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,746,000.

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

