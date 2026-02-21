King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 86,362 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Ralliant worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02.

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Amir A. Kazmi bought 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $99,942.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. The trade was a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks bought 2,000 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $222,873.75. The trade was a 58.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

