King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 180,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty $KRP

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.24% of Kimbell Royalty worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 151.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 279.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 238,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 175,480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

KRP opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.90, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.34. Kimbell Royalty has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

