King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in Potlatch Corporation $PCH

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potlatch by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Potlatch by 319.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 144,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Potlatch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Potlatch in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Potlatch from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Potlatch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Potlatch Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Potlatch Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Insider Transactions at Potlatch

In other Potlatch news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,278 shares of Potlatch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $128,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 73,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,323.85. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 24,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $948,757.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,643,371.19. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,897. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker PCH, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and sustainable management of timberland. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company holds approximately two million acres of forested land across the United States. Its integrated business model combines timberland stewardship with manufacturing and marketing of wood products to serve residential, agricultural and industrial markets.

In its timberland segment, PotlatchDeltic focuses on responsible forest management practices, including reforestation, habitat conservation and wildfire mitigation.

