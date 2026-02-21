Kidder Stephen W Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $2,236,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,025,061.70. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total transaction of $557,615.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,763.42. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Rockwell’s FY2027 EPS view to $13.36 (from $12.71) and nudged FY2026 to $11.81, signaling stronger longer‑term earnings expectations that can support valuation expansion and justify the stock’s premium multiple.

Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 EPS materially (from $3.46 to $3.23) — a meaningful near‑term downgrade that could pressure next quarter sentiment and short‑term investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Smaller cuts to Q1 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates indicate mixed near‑term momentum — while FY outlook was lifted, quarter‑to‑quarter revisions are uneven and introduce some execution risk for upcoming reports.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $398.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

