Kidder Stephen W Sells 18,760 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE NVO opened at $47.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.