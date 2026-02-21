Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 100241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KEL shares. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEL

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 3.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 80,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.09, for a total transaction of C$647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,574 shares in the company, valued at C$1,816,803.66. The trade was a 26.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sadiq Lalani sold 50,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,852,250. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 224,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.